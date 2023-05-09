SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State baseball team has one more shot to win a championship this season.

On Wednesday, they will play in the opening round of the Black College World Series in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Tigers qualified for the tournament and are the No. 2 seed for the world series. They will face Bluefield State Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. The eight-school tournament pits four HBCUs schools from Division II and four from NAIA.

Coach Carlton Hardy did say the guys were disappointed in not achieving their ultimate goal of winning the SIAC.

But they still have a lot to play for this week.

“It’s my responsibility to put our best foot forward,” Hardy said. “Depending on the game and put our best nine on the field and kind of go from there. For the student athletes, give them an opportunity to play as much baseball as they possible can. This is a reward based on the season they have had thus far.”

This is the second time Savannah State qualified for the Black College World Series. The last time was in 2021 when the team went 1-2.