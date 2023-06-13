SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This is an event the kids will get excited about.

On June 16, Savannah State will have its Friday Night Lights Football Camp.

It starts from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and welcomes kids between 8 and 13 years old. Then on Saturday, the Tigers will have their elite prospects camp where high school athletes show their skills and hope to get recruited.

This camp is from 9 a.m. until noon. Also, Savannah State won’t be the only school in attendance. other colleges will have a front-row seat to watch our local talent.

Coach Aaron Kelton explains the importance of these camps.

“A lot of families in town have connections to Savannah State, and we want to continue to express our sincere gratitude for that with them,” he said.

Savannah State also plans to host a 7-on-7 tournament next Wednesday.