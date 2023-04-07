SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The heat in the rivalry between Savannah State and Albany State has been turned up a notch.

Today, Glynn County Schools announced these two teams will play in the Coastal City Classic.

The game will take place in Brunswick, and be nationally televised on Peacock.

Looking at the series history of the schools, Savannah State has only beaten Albany State once out of five tries. The game is scheduled for September 23.

Head Football Coach Aaron Kelton said, “We really are excited at Savannah State to be a part of this. This is going to be something special it hasn’t happened here ever, and it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town.”

Savannah State season ticket holders will get a ticket to this game in their packet.