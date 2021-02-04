Savannah State basketball to return next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to the court on Feb. 8 and 9 after an extended hiatus.
The men will host Benedict College on Feb. 8 and the women’s team will open at home Feb. 9 against Allen University. Both teams have eight games on their schedule and are looking to add at least three more.
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) delayed the start of all conference games until at least March, although SIAC teams can schedule out-of-conference opponents before that date.
All games will be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed on Savannah State’s athletics site.
Neither team has played a game since March 5, 2020, when the women lost to Tuskegee University in the SIAC Basketball Tournament.
