CLEMSON, S.C. (WSAV) — This past Saturday one of the biggest plays of the college football season was made by one of our own — Savannah native and Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

DeLoach and the Seminoles were down 24-17 at Clemson late in the third quarter and their college football playoff hopes, then-No. 4 ranking and eighth straight times loss to Clemson, were hanging in the balance. This was until Kalen DeLoach blitzed the Clemson quarterback, recorded a sack and forced both a fumble and a fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 24. Florida State would win in overtime 31-24. Kalen would make One of the biggest plays of the college football season during these four weeks.

“I felt like a play needed to be made,” DeLoach said. “We were down 17-24 at the moment. We wanted to go out there a play our defense and play fast. We knew we needed a stop because we just gave a one (touchdown). So we had to go out there a make a play. He got a little assist for tapping it up to me. I just picked it up and tried to do what I could do.”

DeLoach, along with defensive back Renardo Green, was named Player of the Week by the ACC for his performance against Clemson.

Kalen and the Seminoles are off this week. They return to action on Oct. 7 at home against Virginia Tech.