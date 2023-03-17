STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Today was pro-day for Georgia Southern. It’s the last time for the Eagles to make a big impression on NFL scouts.

Several players took part in the pro day. Most notably quarterback Kyle Vantrese and punter Antony Beck who is a South Effingham alum. There were 10 NFL teams on hand to take a look at the best Eagles talent.

They ran the same drills they would have done at the NFL combine. The difference is that pro-day is a more intimate environment.

“I think I performed pretty well today,” punter Anthony Beck II said. ” I got to talk to a couple of the scouts as well. One of my last punts was a 49-yarder out of bounds at the one. So I think that put a smile not only on their face but mine.”

Head coach Clay Helton said, “It’s neat to be able to come out here and watch these guys perform. “That’s part of the game to be able to handle a pressure situation and still produce. That’s what they did today.”

“I threw the ball really well,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “I would love to have maybe one or two back but, I’m confident in myself and my ability that when I do throw a bad ball to come back with a better ball the next one.”

Here’s what’s coming up for Georgia Southern: They start spring ball on Tuesday. They will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for a month and then the spring game will be on April 22 at noon in Statesboro.