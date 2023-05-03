STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA regionals in two weeks and they have a really tough draw.

Georgia Southern will play in one of three, 14-team regionals. They will play in Salem, South Carolina at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls.

Georgia Southern is seeded fifth, their opponents include five conference champions. This includes ACC champion, Georgia Tech. The regional also includes three teams ranked in the top 25 including the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, North Carolina.

“We have confidence in what we are capable of,” Head Coach Cater Collins said, “But like you said that seeding goes out the window as soon as the first tee shot is hit. You’ve earned a tee time, but it’s up to you what you earn from there.”

“Hopefully,” Georgia Southern fifth-year golfer Ben Carr said, “It doesn’t end up in South Carolina. I think everyone is kind of excited to get a chance to get back to Grayhawk and get back out West.”

The top five teams from each regional advance to the finals.

Georgia Southern qualified for finals twice in the last five seasons. Play begins May 15 and runs through May 17.