Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The coaches’ show with Shawn Quinn, head coach of the Savannah State football team, is back for a second season!

The Tigers season was postponed due to COVID-19. You may be wondering, with no football at Savannah State in the fall, what’s there to talk about?

Great question. Coach Quinn has plenty of interests off the field — he now has plenty of time on his hands to explore the area and report back to us!

His 25 years of coaching experience will come in handy as he dissects the weekend’s college football slate with WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete.

In episode one, Quinn gives an update on the Tigers’ program, talks about the frustrations of not playing in the fall, break’s down a wild weekend of college football, and reveals he’s becoming a coffee connoisseur!