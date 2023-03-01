SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s that time of the year — the Sun Belt Conference tournament tipped-off today and Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball team won’t play until Thursday.

However, that’s not stopping the excitement around Statesboro. The Eagles will play ULM at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in Pensacola.

We had the chance to catch up with the team earlier this week.

Before they hit the road today, here’s their mindset going into the tournament and also what it will take for them to become conference champs.

“The way the team has been playing, the team has been gelling. You know everybody is optimistic and ready to play, so it’s an exciting week coming up,” said Kaden Archie, GSU guard/forward.

“I’m ready to play and excited to play in the Sun Belt tournament. Excited to go into the tournament with all of my team and coaches,” said GSU forward Andrei Savrasov.

Head coach Brian Burg explains the team’s next steps.

“We are going to have to be the hardest playing team, and definitely going to have to stay connected. We are going to have to face some adversity throughout those game but whenever we get hit in the mouth we need to be able to handle it.”

If the Eagles win on Thursday, they play the no. 2 seed Louisiana on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.