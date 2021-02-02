Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson looks back fondly on trip to Super Bowl XLI

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a special time of the year for Georgia Southern football legend and former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, Peterson enjoys reminiscing on his trip to Super Bowl XLI with the Bears.

“When the ball is kicked off you can see those flashing lights,” Peterson explained. “It’s amazing.”

Despite Chicago’s 29-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Peterson still has fond memories of playing in the big game. Specifically, his role and point of view during Devin Hesters’ electrifying kickoff return touchdown to open up the game.

“For me, as the off returner, my job is to give Hester a clean, straight run and typically once he got to midfield he was going to seal the deal,” Peterson said with a smile. “All you did was stride along the play with him and try not to hit anyone in the back.”

Peterson has since returned to Statesboro settled into his role at Georgia Southern as the team’s director of student-athlete development. Even though it’s not part of the job description, Peterson has enjoyed watching former Eagles like Tyler Bass and Younghoe Koo develop into NFL starters. He hopes those guys, along with Bears’ cornerback and former Georgia Southern star Kindle Vildor, can eventually earn a trip to the big game.

“I was excited to see those guys were in the playoffs because that’s the first step and then getting to the AFC Championship for Bass,” Peterson added. “It’s tough to get there and I hope they get a chance to get there because it’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

