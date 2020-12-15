Georgia Southern women’s soccer coach let go over sexual harassment complaint

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University women’s soccer coach Josh Moffett was let go earlier this year due to a sexual harassment complaint, an intercampus memo has revealed.

In the document, sent Oct. 27, Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko informed Moffett his contract would not be renewed because an investigation discovered sufficient evidence to support a sexual harassment allegation.

The memo does not specify how many complaints were made against the now-former Eagles coach or provide details of the allegation.

Moffett was not seen on the sideline for any of the Eagles’ 2020 soccer games, and the school announced it would not be renewing his contract on Oct. 26.

Less than a month after firing Moffett, the school hired Chris Adams from North Georgia to take over the women’s program.

When asked for further comment Tuesday, the athletic department declined.