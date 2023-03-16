STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time in about thirty years, the Georgia Southern Eagles will get a taste of post-season play.

The Eagles play tomorrow night — their opponent is Northern Illinois.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky. For those who don’t know much about the Eagles’ opponent. Northern Illinois has a strong post presence. They have a senior forward in A’jah Davis averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds. We spoke with Eagle’s head coach Anita Howard about how to slow this team down.

“They are going to be a solid team that plays together, she said. “We kind of seen something similar to them in the Sun Belt as far as James Madison and showed a little bit of App State and Marshall some of their tendencies are some of the ones we seen before.

Georgia Southern has not been to the post-season since 1994 and if they win tomorrow night, it will be the first post-season win in program history