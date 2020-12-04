Georgia Southern women’s basketball drops home opener to Furman

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball players will be the first to tell you they didn’t play their best basketball on Thursday night. The team shot 3-for-22 from three-point range and were outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles fell to Furman 73-58 at Hanner Fieldhouse.

“We looked at times like a deer in the headlights. I thought we would shoot it much better being back at home in Hanner,” head coach Anita Howard said after the team’s home opener. “We were rushing shots, we were forcing shots because we ended up playing pick up basketball rather than team basketball.”

Georgia Southern (1-2, 0-0) will look for a bounce back win at Hanner Fieldhouse next Saturday when the Eagles take on Coastal Georgia. Tipoff is set for noon.

WSAV sports anchor Greg Talbott brings you the highlights from Statesboro.