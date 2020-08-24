Georgia Southern to begin football season at limited capacity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Monday the plan for attendance at Allen E. Paulson Stadium for the 2020 football season.

Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero has approved a plan to begin the season at up to 25% capacity.

The Eagles are set to play six home games, starting with Campbell on Sept. 12. Paulson Stadium will begin the season with up to 25% capacity in the facility. The four grass hills and other previously unused spaces beyond the seating bowl will also be open for seating this season.

All season ticket account holders will have the ability to attend all six home games this season, GS says.

Georgia Southern released the following information for fans:

The Athletics Ticket Office will soon be contacting fans and season ticket holders with more information on how season tickets will operate this season.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to indicate their interest in attending games this season as well as having the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder opts out they will be able to utilize our “Triple Option” as a way to thank our season ticket holders for reinvesting in our program during these trying times. This Triple Option allows you to reinvest with us to 1) double your own priority points; 2) keep your points and gift to a friend (along with a True Blue membership to the Erk Russell Fund) or; 3) keep your points and gift to a family member to help them be more involved with Eagle Athletics.

Any mini-plans and Freedom Passes purchased will be refunded or credited back to the purchasers.

Single-game tickets will not be sold this season to keep a mandated capacity limit for each game.

Similar to the above guidelines, a plan is in place to allow student entry into games. More information on the process for attending games as a student will be forthcoming.

In addition to the limited seating capacity, Georgia Southern says it will implement the following safety protocols this season:

Face coverings must be worn by all fans, staff and media members when inside Paulson Stadium. Acceptable face coverings must 1) be made with at least two layers of breathable material, 2) fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, 3) fit snugly against the side of the face and 4) be secured to allow the face covering to remain in place independently. Based on guidance from health officials, open-chin triangle bandanas and/or face coverings containing valves, mesh material, and/or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Additionally, costume masks are also not considered appropriate face coverings and are prohibited from being worn inside Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

A 100 percent mobile ticketing process is now in place (PDF), which provides a safer and more secure way for fans to control their tickets. This also reduces the number of touchpoints at entry gates.

Mobile ordering options in our concession areas are now in place to decrease contacts throughout the concourse. Additionally, all concession purchases will be cashless beginning this season.

Hand sanitizing stations, as well as signage, will be located throughout the stadium to encourage social distancing.

Due to recommendations on social distancing, the Eagle Walk will not take place this season. The Yellow School Buses will still drive the team along its usual campus route, but the drop-off point will now be at the gate entrance of Bishop Field House.

As it currently stands, tailgating will still be allowed in university parking lots. Please limit groups to no more than 10 individuals at a tent at one time, and fans are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings when leaving their tailgating areas and when social distancing is not possible.

More information will be released as the season gets closer.

“The environment of guidelines changes every day and we will follow what is mandated by the State of Georgia and the University of Georgia System guidelines,” Georgia Southern said.