Georgia Southern falls to #25 Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.c. (WSAV) – Tied at 14 apiece headed into the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, Georgia Southern was unable to keep up with #25 Coastal Carolina in the final minutes and fell 28-14 on the road.

The Chanticleers played without starting quarterback Grayson McCall, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury prior to the game. Backup Fred Payton threw for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Eagles were held to just 218 yards — the lowest offensive output of Georgia Southern’s 2020 season

Up next: The Eagles (3-2, 1-2) will host South Alabama Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights from Conway, South Carolina.