Georgia Southern defense manhandles FAU in 20-3 home triumph

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After two weeks of ‘leaving wins on the table’, Chad Lunsford wanted to see his team finish off a game. The Georgia Southern head football coach got his wish Saturday night.

The Eagles’ offense, under direction of new offensive coordinator Doug Ruse, built a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and the defense locked down FAU seemingly all night as Georgia Southern secured a 20-3 win at Paulson Stadium.

With Saturday’s victory, Georgia Southern (7-4, 4-3) has now won ten straight games at Paulson Stadium. The Eagles get a chance to finish the regular season with a perfect home record when they take on Appalachian State next Saturday at 6 p.m.

WSAV Sports brings you the highlights from an entertaining Saturday night in Statesboro.