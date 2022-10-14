SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles baseball team officially unveiled its 2022-’23 schedule on Friday afternoon.



The Eagles will kick off the season with a series against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Statesboro from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.



Their non-conference docket includes home games against traditional in-state rivals like Georgia Tech (Feb. 21), Mercer (Feb. 28), UGA (March 8) and Kennesaw State (March 14). Georgia Southern also has games against all of those teams on the road.



Georgia Southern will open its Sun Belt slate against South Alabama on March 17. Their final regular season game is against James Madison on May 20.



The full schedule is viewable here.



Last season was one of the best in Eagle history; Georgia Southern posted a 41-20 overall record and hosted its first-ever regional round in the NCAA Tournament.