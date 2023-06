STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern released the start times for its first three games.

Georgia Southern will open the season at Paulson on September 2 against the Citadel. This will be a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The next week they will play UAB. This will also be a 6 p.m. start time.

The third week is a big test for the Eagles. They travel to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin which is a noon kick.