STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern announced today that they will be adding Southern Cal to its future football schedule.

The two schools have agreed to a one-off game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Eagles will make the journey to Fresno State on August 30, 2025 and will later face the Trojans on September 6, 2025.

This is a big announcement considering the Eagles and Trojans have never met in football.

Georgia Southern also announced that a non-conference game against Maine on September 20, 2025. Unlike Southern Cal, the Eagles battled Maine in 2019 at Allen Paulson Stadium in 2019. The Eagles won with a 26-18 lead against the Black Bears. The other meetings between the two teams came in the NCAA I-AA or FCS Playoffs.