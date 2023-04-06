STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eagles managed to acquire Brandon Bailey from Buffalo—the same Buffalo who beat Georgia Southern in the 2022 Camellia Bowl. Under Bailey’s leadership, Buffalo’s defense forced 28 turnovers last season which was seventh best in the nation.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern’s defense was tied for 85th with 16 takeaways. As far as points given up, Georgia Southern ranked 108th in the country surrendering more than 31 points a game.

Here’s Coach Clay Helton on Coach Bailey.

“Anytime you have transition you want to find a great fit and I don’t know if there’s a better fit that was out there than Coach Bailey,” Helton said. “He brings energy, he’s the same guy every day and he has a lot of confidence and it rubs off on our defense. So, I can’t wait to see where we are 13 practices for now.

The Eagles have one more week of practice before the spring game on April 22 at noon at Paulson.