Georgia QB Jake Fromm declares for 2020 NFL draft

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) warms up before taking on Murray State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm announced Wednesday that he will bypass his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Fromm tweeted his decision Wednesday afternoon.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

In the announcement, Fromm thanked the University of Georgia, Coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff, his teammates, and Bulldog Football fans.

“From the little boy in the 11 jersey jumping up and down in the living room, to the season ticket holder who hadn’t missed a game in years, to the one who didn’t have the money or the health to come to a single game but watched closer than anyone there, and everyone in between, thank you.” Jake Fromm in announcement of NFL draft entry

Fromm assured that the decision was based only on what he believes is the best move for him right now.

“It is with both a humbled and heavy heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God’s will for my life,” Fromm said.

Fromm helped the Bulldogs earn their first SEC title in 12 years as a freshman, and kept performing up until the end of the 2019 season.

The quarterback threw 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in his last season.

The 2020 NFL draft is set to be held from April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.