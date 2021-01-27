Georgia football releases season schedule

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia made its 2021 football schedule public Wednesday afternoon along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference.
The Bulldogs will officially start their season on Sept. 4 with a neutral site game against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte. Clemson has made the College Football Playoff in each of the last six seasons.
After a home opener against UAB the following weekend, Georgia will kick off its SEC slate with another home date on Sept. 18 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Other key dates on the calendar include a neutral site game for The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 30 and the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against Georgia Tech on Nov. 27.
Each SEC football team will play eight conference games; six against divisional opponents and two against the opposite division. The SEC championship game will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The full regular season schedule is as follows:
SEPT 4: vs. Clemson (Charlotte)
SEPT 11: vs. UAB
SEPT 18: vs. South Carolina
SEPT 25: @ Vanderbilt
OCT 2: vs. Arkansas
OCT 9: @ Auburn
OCT 16: vs. Kentucky
OCT 30: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
NOV 6: vs. Missouri
NOV 13: @ Tennessee
NOV 20: vs. Charleston Southern
NOV 27: @ Georgia Tech