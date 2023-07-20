SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last season, South Carolina went 4-4 in the conference but finished the season with a blowout win against No. 5 Tennessee and a one-point victory over in-state rival Clemson. The Gamecocks finished the year ranked No. 23 in the nation. Another good sign is South Carolina returns junior quarterback spencer rattler along with three starters on the offensive line so expectations are certainly on the rise in Columbia.

Head Coach Shane Beamer explained, “Our challenge has been to be better in every single area of our program, every department than they were in 2022, and we are well on our way to doing that. We are going to be a young football team. We expect to play true freshmen at every single position this upcoming season.”

“That’s definitely an emphasis for this year is limiting turnovers,” Quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “You can’t win games with turnovers. I take total accountability for that. What I see on film is sometimes me trying to do too much. trusting my arm too much. Just trust the play, trust the offense and just protect the ball.”

South Carolina starts the season against North Carolina on Sept. 2 in Charlotte.