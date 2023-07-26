SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The ACC is in day two of media days in Charlotte. Florida State stepped up to the microphone which means Savannah native Kalen DeLoach was on the stage. The Florida State linebacker was one of three players to represent the Noles. Head coach Mike Norvell expects big things out of the Islands alum. However, the first question Kalen received in Charlotte was who is the best athlete in the family.

“You know I’m going to say me,” DeLoach said. I feel like I can do all three. I feel like I can play basketball and I can run track. So, I’m definitely going with me.”

The Seminoles start the season with what is expected to be a top 15 match when they face LSU in Orlando.