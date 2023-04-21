SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some coaches think the spring game is fine the way it is meaning you scrimmage yourself and move on. But, other coaches think you play another school. But then, what does this concept look like? Currently, the NCAA does not allow schools to play each other in the spring. But, I asked Coach Helton what he thought.

Here is his response.

“Yeah,” Helton said, “How fun would that be to get to play someone in your geographical region and compete? I think the fans would love it to have a little spring football with a little opposite opponent. I think the players would like it too. You beat on each other so much. As long as it’s in within one of your 15 practices—and you count as that—I think it would be a lot of fun.”

Georgia Southern’s spring game is Saturday at noon at Paulson