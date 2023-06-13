LOS ANGELES (WSAV) — Georgia Southern golfer Ben Carr is in Los Angeles this week as he finishes his preparations to compete in the 123rd U.S. Open.

Carr is one of 19 amateurs who will compete in the major championship. His first round tee time is Thursday at 2:05 p.m. from hole number 10. In round 2, he will have an early start time at 8:35 a.m. From hole number one, he is paired with Taylor Moore and Mackenzie Hughes.

Carr said because of the rough and the green side bunkers, positioning is key if you want to have a shot at being around for the weekend.

“It’s more open off the tee than I would imagine a lot of U.S. Open venues are,” Carr said. “I can’t really speak from experience, but it does seem that way. It’s really tough around the greens and, obviously, it’s really long. I think you could find yourself in some really weird spots.”

On the bag for Carr will be Will Wilcox who Carr met in his hometown of Columbus. Wilcox will also caddy for him at U.S. Amateur.