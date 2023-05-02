SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Sun Belt Conference named Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr golfer of the year.

Carr is currently ranked no. 16 in the nation and is the top-rated golfer in the conference according to Golfstat.

The fifth-year senior leads the league in scoring average at just under 70 and he has carded a round below par in 19 of 27 rounds this year.

And of course, Ben was one of seven amateurs to play The Masters.

He was five over and missed the cut, but has the second-lowest score for a non-professional.