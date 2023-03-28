SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Senior shooting guard Eleik Bowles earned a sport in the second ever HBCU all-star game.

The game is in Houston—the site of this year’s final four. Eleik flies out tomorrow and will be given the royal treatment he will go to dinners, receive a custom-made suit, do some community service and attend at least one final four game.

Eleik is on team doctor Dick Barnett. He is one of three players from the SIAC selected.

He credits his brother with his outstanding season this year.

“Thank my coaches,” Bowles said. “Thank my teammates. Especially my twin brother Elevian. Through the off season he pushed me real hard. There have been days I didn’t want to get up and work out and he’ll call me and he’ll make me get up and we will go in there and either shoot some shots or left weights. He is an instrumental part of what helped me be successful this season.”

This season, Eleik was first team-all conference. He averaged 16 points a game which was sixth best in the SIAC.