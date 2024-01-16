COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The Gamecocks may have found the person they think can succeed Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Quarterback Robby Ashford announced on X (Twitter) that he is headed to Columbia. Ashford saw a lot of playing time for Auburn in 2022. During that season, he completed 49% of his passes for 1,613 yards seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for another 710 yards and seven scores.

In 2023, he appeared in 10 games but only attempted 14 passes. However, he did have 217 yards on 46 rushing attempts and five touchdowns. Ashford might replace Spencer Rattler who decided to forgo his senior year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Rattler finished his time in South Carolina as the program’s fifth all-time leading passer.

Ashford started his college career at Oregon in 2020.