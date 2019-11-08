Alabama-LSU game turns political allies into sports rivals

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The top two teams in college football are turning political allies on the U.S. Senate floor into sports rivals on the field Saturday.

Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama will face off this weekend before a crowd that will include state Senators and President Trump.

The president will sit on LSU’s side with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy , but Alabama senators are betting they won’t be on the winning side when the game ends Saturday night.

The college football ranking that carries the most weight shows LSU at number two and Alabama at three. But just like most political polls, these lawmakers are waiting for the actual results of the game.

“Two great teams. Two great teams, “President Trumps said about Saturday’s match up. “I said ‘that’s the game I want to go to, that’ll be tremendous’.”

The President is planning to join more than 100,000 fans on Alabama Senator Doug Jones’ home turf.

The Democrat approves of the president’s visit.

“It’s exciting. We absolutely welcome the president and his participation,” said Jones.

Republicans Richard Shelby of Alabama and John Kennedy of Louisiana made a bet as big as their appetite for a win.

“A Conecuh sausage made in Evergreen, Alabama. Very good, high quality sausage sold in every state of the Union. I’m hoping to get some gold from Louisiana,” said Shelby.

“I’m betting as much extra-spicy Popeyes fried chicken as the senator can eat. Popeyes chicken is among the best fried chicken God ever put breath in,” said Kennedy.

The game will help determine who’s the best in college football, and these senators joke, may even determine who gets more political pull in Congress.

Alabama shut out LSU in last year’s matchup.