2 Georgia Southern football players arrested on drug, weapon charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two star players on the Georgia Southern University football team have been arrested.

Both C.J. Wright and John Wesley Kennedy III could face felony charges.

Wright is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.

Kennedy is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, three counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Both men were booked in the Bulloch County Jail.

Kennedy is a Savannah native who played for Benedictine Military School. Wright is from Sylvania and attended Screven County High School.