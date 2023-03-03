SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah State softball team suffered its first SIAC loss of the season on March 3.

Savannah State welcomed Albany State. The game did not start well for the Tigers. Savannah State gave up eight runs in the opening frame. The highlight came from Demonee Miles, who made a diving catch along the right field foul line to end the inning.

Savannah State’s offense cranked up in the bottom of the second inning. They used a sacrifice fly to plate their first run. Then a single to left field for the second. Ultimately, the Lady Tigers added one more run. Savannah State fell, 14-3.

Savannah State concludes the three-game set with Albany State tomorrow with a doubleheader. The first pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.