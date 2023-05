STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s softball team lost its 10th straight contest on May 4 at Eagle Field. The Eagles lost to Marshall, 4-0.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning. Marshall scored on a two-out double to the right-centerfield wall. Georgia Southern was unable to respond in the bottom half of the frame.

The Eagles look to snap the losing streak in game two of the three-game series on May 5 at Eagle Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.