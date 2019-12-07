UGA vs LSU: What Kirby Smart has to say about SEC championship

ATLANTA (WSAV) – When Georgia lost to South Carolina eight weeks ago, it seemed like the end.

But in less than 24 hours, UGA and LSU face off in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everybody knows Savannah is a Dawgs town, but to the rest of the country, LSU has become America’s team this year.

For one, they have a colorful cast of characters in Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron. But it’s also because they changed up their offense to become the most exciting in the country.

UGA’s head coach Kirby Smart says he’s been keeping tabs on the changes, saying it’s been successful outside of the Auburn game.

“You can see remnants and small elements but the unique thing is now they are doing whatever they want to do,” he said, adding, “Last year they were probably more predictable and run-oriented. They’ve gotten to the point now where they can do what they want to do offensively and be successful.”

Looking back at a nearly disastrous loss against the Gamecocks, Smart says they’re thankful for it.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves from that game,” he said.

“It was probably better for an awakening internally for a couple guys and team members more so than our backs are against the wall,” Smart added. “We are in playoff mode every week, especially in the SEC.”

LSU is favored by a touchdown Saturday, but Smart says he sees a path to victory. While they’re talented, he says the system they have is simple.

“They are putting a package together that matches what you need. An athletic quarterback who can make plays, scrambles for first downs left and right,” Smart explained.

This will be Georgia’s third-straight season playing in the SEC Championship Game. It kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.