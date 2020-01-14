Local Clemson fans host watch party for a cause

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s the battle of the Tigers as Clemson goes head to head with LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Some die-hard fans will be watching in the Lowcountry at FISH Casual Coastal Seafood — and raising some money for a good cause, too.

When Clemson downed Alabama in last year’s title game, the Beaufort County Clemson Club told WSAV Sports they’d be back for yet another round.

That prediction certainly held up. Clemson will either win its second consecutive championship or LSU will claim its first CFP title.

Whatever the outcome, some Lowcountry kids will be winners.

The Beaufort County Clemson Club is raising money to help send local students to Clemson. Throughout the year the club hosts various events — like Monday’s watch party and auction — to raise money for scholarships.

To learn more about the club or make a donation in honor of the championship game, visit here.