Georgia State QB out for season with virus-related heart condition

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.

Colasurdo announced the diagnosis on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.

The Panthers are looking to replace Dan Ellington, a two-year starter who led a memorable upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. Colasurdo didn’t specify his condition.

But several athletes have been stricken with Myocarditis, a disease associated with the coronavirus that causes inflammation of the heart.