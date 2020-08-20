Georgia State QB out for season with virus-related heart condition

College Football
Posted: / Updated:

Georgia State Athletics

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.

Colasurdo announced the diagnosis on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.

The Panthers are looking to replace Dan Ellington, a two-year starter who led a memorable upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. Colasurdo didn’t specify his condition.

But several athletes have been stricken with Myocarditis, a disease associated with the coronavirus that causes inflammation of the heart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories