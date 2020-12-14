Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech to meet in New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern safety Anthony Wilson (12) celebrates forcing an South Alabama punt during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University will be heading to the 20th anniversary R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 23.

The Eagles will face Louisiana Tech University, known to have the longest active bowl winning streak in the country.

Both teams accepted invitations to the game on Monday.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” said Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford. “This year has been like no other and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans.”

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, airing on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

The typical game week traditions will not be held due to COVID-19, but officials say they’re working with local partners and venue managers to safely host 3,000 fans.

“Pandemic protocols will be in place and any tickets that may be made available will be very limited,” stated R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Executive Director/Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Billy Ferrante. “I want to thank the State of Louisiana, City of New Orleans, both Conference USA, the Sun Belt Conference offices, Tulane University Medical School, and ASM Global for their guidance throughout this year. Without their assistance, our bowl game would not be possible.”

This will mark the third straight bowl appearance for Georgia Southern. The Eagles bring a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 record in the Sun Belt Conference to New Orleans.

The Bulldogs hold a season record of 5-4 and a conference record of 4-2. This will be their first time back in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl since winning the game in 2015.