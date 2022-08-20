SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Saturday morning, the Georgia Southern Eagles made the 50-minute drive to Memorial Stadium for a scrimmage in front of hundreds of Eagle fans.

Clay Helton, the head football coach at Georgia Southern, emphasized the importance of being able to perform on the road, even if it is a quick trip.

“We have 50 new guys on this team,” Helton said. “Thirty-three scholarship players, 17 new walk-ons that have never experienced getting on a bus having a police escort, coming over here, having to play in a different venue you never played in before, so that training tool is unique and special.”

Immediately after the scrimmage, the Eagles held their kid’s football clinic. Children showed kids numerous drills and techniques that they can add to their game.

Players describe the clinic as the perfect opportunity to give back.

“Coach says to make them a billboard and put their name on it,” Kyle Vantrease, the Eagle’s quarterback, said. “This was us not too long ago, and to be able to give back to the community and people who look up to us is an awesome opportunity.”