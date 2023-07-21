SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ACC media days are next week and, just like with the University of Georgia, a Savannah native will take the podium in Charlotte.

Savannah native and Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach will speak at ACC media days this coming Wednesday. The former Islands High standout is entering his senior season at Florida State. He closed out the 2022 season with 63 tackles, 3 sacks, and 7 pass breakups.

WSAV caught up with Kalen during one of his visits back home. As Athlon Sports ranked him as a preseason third-team all-conference selection – here’s what he had to say about that.

I don’t really pay attention to the politics but you know I still got to go out there and play. I’m still going to put my best foot forward each Saturday, anytime I step on the field, I’m going to put my best foot forward. So, that’s just a stepping stone, motivation for the youth, showing that they can make it. You know I’m not done yet, but by the time that I am done, we’ll be right.

Kalen and the Noles open up the season on September 3 against LSU in Orlando