SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday was the final day of ACC media days and the Clemson Tigers were on the schedule.

Of course, they are led by Dabo Swinney, who is entering his 15th season. The Tigers had a great season by anyone else’s standards. They went 11-3 overall, 8-0 in the ACC winning the division and conference championship and playing in the Orange Bowl.

But when you go to Clemson, the standard is playing for the national title. Coach Swinney has put 2022’s success behind them and they are focused on the first game of the season.

“We’re not locked in being a gold standard or what other people say or label us and their outside expectations,” Coach Swinney said. “We’re just locked on what we’re focused on every day, what we can control that is trying to win the day, let’s have a great camp. We have a tough opener and try to win the opener.”

Clemson opens the season against Duke on Monday, September 4.