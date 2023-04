SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State baseball team defeated Tuskegee in game one of a doubleheader on April 7 at home, which was ended by the mercy rule.

Savannah State led 8-1 after five innings. They added a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to lead 11-1, which was the final score.

Savannah State will finish its series with Tuskegee tomorrow, April 8, at noon.