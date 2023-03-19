SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team earned a victory in the final game of a three-game series over Benedict College on March 19 at home. The victory gave the Tigers a sweep in the series.

Savannah State gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but answered right back in the bottom half of the frame. The Tigers took the lead, 2-1, in the next inning on an inside-the-park home run.

Savannah State won the game, 14-4, in eight innings.

The next game for the Tigers is Tuesday, March 21, at home against Embry-Riddle University at 3 p.m.