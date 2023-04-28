SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team closed out the regular in style. The Tigers completed a sweep of Morehouse College on April 28 at Tiger Field.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Leadoff hitter Joe Smith, who is second in the SIAC in batting average, hit a solo home run to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Jaden Oden followed with a triple to right field. Then, Andrai Wright brought in Oden with a sacrifice fly to right for a 2-0 lead. Those were the only runs of the contest.

On the mound, Enrico Peele turned in another stellar performance. He pitched a complete game only giving up five hits and no runs. He picked up win number 11 on the season.

Savannah State finished the regular season with a 29-10 record overall and 25-7 in the SIAC. There is an outside chance the Tigers could climb to the No. 3 seed depending on what happens between Albany State and Spring Hill this weekend.

The SIAC Tournament is from May 4 through May 7 at Albany State University.