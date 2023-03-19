STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern baseball team earned its first weekend series sweep of the year. Georgia Southern defeated South Alabama, 5-4.

Georgia Southern led 1-0 after three innings. However, their big inning was in the bottom of the fourth. The Eagles plated four runs to take a commanding, 5-0 lead. However, they had to hang on for a one-run victory.

The Eagles return to the diamond on Wednesday, March 22, for a mid-week tilt with in-state rival Mercer. Today’s win returns Georgia Southern to .500 for the year for the first time since March 8.