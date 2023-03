SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team had its four-game win streak snapped on March 21. The Tigers fell to Embry-Riddle University, 11-1.

Savannah State surrendered three runs in the opening frame and were never able to recover. Since Embry-Riddle is out of conference, the loss does not affect their SIAC standing.

The next time Savanna State hits the field is Friday, March 24, when they host Edward Waters at 2 p.m.