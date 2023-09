SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State volleyball program opened the 2023 campaign with a home loss to Albany State on Sept. 6 at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers dropped the contest in straight sets 25-16, 26-24, 25-19. The loss also serves as a conference loss.

Kloe Ludy led all players with 24 digs.

Savannah State will try again to earn its first win of the season in a tri-match on Saturday, Sept. 9. They will play Carolina University at 2 p.m. followed by Paine College at 4 p.m.