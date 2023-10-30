SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State volleyball Team fell at home to Edward Waters on Oct. 30 at Tiger Arena in straight sets.

Tigers put up a fight in the third set, and even took a two-point lead, but were unable to maintain the lead as they lost to the conference foe. Savannah State has now lost three of its last four matches.

The bright spot is Tigers still have a chance to set the program record for wins with victory on Nov. 1 at home against Allen University at 6 p.m. Savannah State is currently 12-11 and will not advance to the conference tournament.