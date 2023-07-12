ATLANTA (WSAV) – Savannah State took part in the 2023 SIAC Media Day at the College Football Hall of Fame on July 12.

After going 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference, Savannah State was picked to finish fifth in the conference. The head coaches and sports information directors voted on the rankings.

“The four teams above of us had better records than we did,” said Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton, “But it’s still very respectable. If you look at the two games we played against those teams Albany and Fort Valley and Benedict, we were right in those games. So we know we deserve to be there.”

Savannah State has three players selected to the preseason first team: offensive linemen Kyle Frazier, Riyon Adams and running back Sharmarcus Poole. On the second team, was senior kicker Kenneth Lockhart.

I spoke with Kyle about how the Tigers have progressed in the offseason

“Those guys are really hunger,” Frazier said. “Those are guys I want in my offensive linemen room. Those guys come every day to fight. They fight for my position every day. So, I really love my young guys.”

“We needed a good spring ball to get all the young guys from the past fall to learn the new plays,” Glover said. “We got a few transfers in. So, it was good to get that time in to get ready for this fall to get back the time that we didn’t get last year.”

“It’s important that all the units gel,” said Adams. “We’re only good as the person to the right and left of us. If all of us are on the same page and know what we are supposed to do, we can go a long way. The chemistry is definitely there. We love each other. We’re a brotherhood. We love each other on the field and off the field.”

The SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman spoke to kick things off. He reiterated the conference’s decision to eliminate divisions in the conference. The goal is to get more teams to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“We don’t have teams making two long trips back-to-back or you going to have home-and-aways,” Holloman said. “The travel will even itself out. You kept four traditional rival games. You’ll play teams that you play ordinarily, but now you’ll have a chance for every student-athlete to play in every stadium in a four-year period.”

The commissioner also spoke about the possibility of playing games in Week 11, which is typically reserved for only the conference championship matchup.

“The Gulf South, the Sac-8, they play 11 regular season games,” Holloman said. “We play 10 games and a conference championship game. That puts our teams at a disadvantage when it comes to regional rankings because (NCAA) looks at the number of Division II games that you play.”

A couple of important dates coming up for Savannah State: They will open up fall camp on Aug. 5 and their first game of the season is about a month later on the road in Lakeland against Southeastern University.