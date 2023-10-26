STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team is bowl eligible after a 44-27 win over in-state rival Georgia State on Oct. 26 at Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles scored 27 points straight points to take command of the game with a 34-7 lead.

Davis Brin was 22 of 35 for 334 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jalen White also had a big day on the ground. He rushed for 116 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

At then the end of the first quarter, former head Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson was honored with an on-field ceremony.

The next time the Eagles hit the road for a date with Texas State on Nov. 4.