SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball team defeated Allen University at the Tiger Arena.

The women were locked in a tight contest midway through the third quarter. The Tigers closed out the period strong and led by 13 points. Savannah State went on to win, 74-55.

“We could run the floor,” Heard said. “We knew if we did that we could get lay ups and fast breaks. So we just kept running the floor looking for the open teammate and trying to drop the ball off.”

On the men’s side, the men dominated from the opening tip. They lead 12-2 early in the contest. The men cruised to a 75-54 win.

The men and women closeout a three-game home stand on Wednesday against Benedict. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.